B.C. homeowners aged 55 and over can apply now to defer their 2022 property tax payments through the provincial government’s Property Tax Deferral Program.
“The Provincial Property Tax Deferral Program can serve as a financial lifeline for lower income seniors, yet many are not aware of it,” said Isobel Mackenzie, BC Seniors Advocate, in a news release. “Through this program, the province will pay the property tax to local government on behalf of the homeowner and save some seniors thousands of dollars each year. Our office recently conducted a survey of low-income seniors and found that while almost half were homeowners, less than 15% of those surveyed used the Property Tax Deferral Program despite struggling to pay other household expenses.”
The application window for seniors to apply to defer property taxes is between May 1 and Dec. 31. The property tax notice from local governments, often sent in early June each year, contains the property information required to complete the online application process. Applying early may help homeowners avoid any missed payment penalties.
To speak with someone about the Property Tax Deferral Program, call toll-free 1-888-355-2700 or 250-387-0555.
Information, eligibility criteria and the online application are available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes