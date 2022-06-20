Social issues like housing affordability and public safety continue to dominate the thoughts of Kelowna residents when asked about their city, the latest citizen survey finds.
While more than 90 per cent say they have a good quality of life, 55 per cent say the quality of life has worsened in Kelowna during the last three years.
Some 57 per cent say such social ills as homelessness, mental health, addiction and affordability are the most urgent issues the city faces with transportation and traffic management a distant second at 23 per cent.
Perception of community safety fell slightly with just 81 per cent of citizens describing the city as such.
While societal ills may dominate the concerns of Kelowna citizens, just 80 per cent are satisfied with the overall level and quality of services provided by the city, the lowest number in a decade.
Over half of Kelownians, 55 per cent, think council should spend capital dollars on renewing existing city facilities rather than splashing out on new infrastructure.
Despite what appears to be growing dissatisfaction with the current state of the city, some 53 per cent said they would prefer to pay more taxes rather than see services cut as opposed to 36 per cent who would be happy to see the city do less.
“It shows how much services are valued and most people don’t want to see them cut back,” communications manager Lisa Corcoran told councilors during a presentation of the results.
A couple of councillors said they weren’t really surprised at the worsening perceptions.
“We’ve talked about a sense of safety,” Coun. Brad Sieben said. “To be honest, it’s what we’ve seen, what we expected.”
Coun. Mohini Singh said she wasn’t much surprised at the downward trend in numbers, some of which she said are because of issues beyond the control of council.
“I want taxpayers to know we are doing our best to deal with the situations that come our way,” Singh said.
The information gleaned from the survey will be used to inform council priorities. Full survey results are available at kelowna.ca.