A Peachland teacher will be recognized for her exemplary skills by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.
Peachland teacher to receive achievement award from Trudeau today
- Daily Courier Staff
Christi Ogg is among 26 Canadian educators to receive a Regional Certificate of Achievement.
Ogg, who teaches Kindergarten and Grade 1 at Peachland elementary, brings outstanding passion, commitment and sense of humour to her classroom, board chair Moyra Baxter says.
"Christi exemplifies all that is good about teaching and it is a joy to see her interact with her students," Baxter said.
"She daily pours out her heart, soul, and mind into her craft, and wraps it all up in a joyful sense of humor," school principal Wendy Briggs said.
The federal government website dedicated to the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence gives an example of Ogg's teaching style.
"We can never underestimate the power of fun for young learners. Christi's approach is based on hard work but through the medium of fun activities that students can relate to," the website states.
It adds: "The school community at Peachland is not as culturally diverse as one might see in larger urban centres. For this reason, Christi makes it a point to introduce her students to diversity through literature and experiences."
For example, she invites Indigenous elders to talk to the kids about Indigenous ways of knowing, history, culture, as well as some of the more difficult current issues."
