Central Okanagan Public Schools and CUPE Local 3523 reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement over the weekend.
With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to avoid any job action or interruption to services, said a jointly issued release.
“The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks,” the release said.
Members of CUPE 3523, who provide services in and outside of Central Okanagan schools had voted 99 per cent in favour of taking job action, if necessary.
CUPE 3253 represents over 1,400 members working at 46 schools in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country, the release said. Local negotiations began in October after a provincial framework deal was reached.