A plant that would convert scrap aluminum into hydrogen and heat is being touted for West Kelowna.
City councillors on Tuesday will hear details of the proposal from GH Power to build the plant near the corner of Shannon Lake Road and Bartley Road.
Company representatives have already pitched similar hydrogen plants to councils in Penticton and Summerland. The West Kelowna plant, if established, would provide between 15 and 17 jobs, GH Power says.
“GH Power plans to build and operate energy reactors that generate green hydrogen, alumina, and thermal energy,” reads part of the company’s presentation documents to the City of West Kelowna.
The company says it has created a proprietary process that can create hydrogen to power vehicles at rates that are comparable to energy from fossil fuels.
“Companies like Hyundai, Toyota, Kenworth Trucks, and UPS have big aspirations for hydrogen-powered trucks, vans, and semi-trailers,” reads part of GH Power’s presentation to West Kelowna.
Toronto-based GH Power says its management teams more than 200 years of combined experience operating power generation facilities. Hydrogen is a clean alternative to combustible fuels that will provide an increasingly large part of Canada’s future energy needs, councillors in Penticton and Summerland have already heard from the company.
“Hydrogen is a big part of decarbonization, which Canada and every other country around the world is really pursuing right now . . . and we plan to be a big part of that in this country and beyond,” the company’s vice-president, Steve Neil, told Summerland councillors in January.
On Thursday, the provincial government announced it would move to “streamline” the approval of hydrogen-producing plants.
The new BC Hydrogen Office will work with federal and local governments to help attract investments and simplify the multi-jurisdictional review and permitting process.
“Our government recognizes the importance hydrogen projects will have for our climate and British Columbia’s economy,” Premier John Horgan said in a government release. “That’s why we are taking steps to streamline the process and get these projects up and running as quickly as possible.”
The government says there are already 40 hydrogen projects proposed or under construction in B.C., representing $4.8 billion in proposed investment.
Many are small or medium-sized projects to provide local hydrogen supply or solutions but some are major investments, including some of the largest proposed green hydrogen-production projects in the world, the government says.
