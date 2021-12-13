Parents in West Kelowna are divided on whether to maintain one French Immersion program at the elementary school level or create a second one, a survey suggests.
Trustees plan to demolish George Pringle elementary at the end of this school year and build a new high school on the Westbank site, pending provincial funding approval.
The English language students at George Pringle will be directed to a re-opened Webber Road Elementary, but trustees haven’t yet decided where to send the French Immersion youngsters.
The two options are to also send them to Glenrosa elementary or divide the group into two, with some going to Glenrosa and others to a new FI program that would be established at Hudson Road elementary.
A recent public consultation process found roughly equal support for both options, trustees will hear at a meeting this Wednesday.
Some advocates of establishing a second FI site note Hudson Road elementary would be closer to their homes. But other parents say students in the existing FI program at George Pringle should be kept together and moved as one group to Glenrosa Elementary.
There isn’t enough room at Hudson Road elementary for all the existing FI students in K-5 to be moved to that school.
A specific as-yet unknown recommendation on what to do with the FI program in West Kelowna will be made to trustees at a meeting on Jan. 5. There will then be another period of public consultation with a final decision scheduled for Jan. 26.