The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s $8 million Every Moment Matters campaign to fund wide-sweeping advancements in stroke care for patients from across the southern interior of B.C. is complete.
This summer, the Foundation received a significant gift from Marshall Eliuk, an Alberta-based businessman who now lives in the Okanagan part-time. In 2019, Eliuk provided a sizable gift to complete the foundation’s campaign to bring advanced heart rhythm services to KGH.
Eliuk’s gift of over $1 million was enough to reach the fundraising goal ahead of schedule.
Funds raised will support a comprehensive stroke care plan that provides for the acquisition of specialized equipment and technology and implementation of services to radically improve patient care, from stroke onset to rehabilitation.
This includes a $4.6 million acquisition that brings Endovascular Thrombectomy (EVT) to KGH, a service that has been previously only available in Vancouver and Calgary in Western Canada.
“The impact will be absolutely life-changing for our regional stroke patients,” said Dr. Aleksander Tkach, Vascular Neurologist at KGH and Medical Director for the IH Stroke Network.
Funding will also catalyze the recruitment of specialists, provide for the expansion of the stroke unit, support rehabilitation, and enable enhanced tele-neurology for access to specialist care, particularly for rural, remote and Indigenous communities across the region.