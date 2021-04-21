This week's federal budget included $101 million to support Canada's wine sector, an investment cheered by industry officials.
The announcement was hailed as "monumental" by Miles Prodan, president and chief executive officer of Wine Growers British Columbia.
"The new program will support every winery across British Columbia and provide economic certainty, stimulate millions of dollars of investment and create thousands of winery, grapegrower, and tourism jobs across the province," Prodan said.
Wineries will be able to use money available under the program to improve the quality of their grape crops, upgrade winery facilities, and boost marketing programs.
Prodan praised the efforts of Okanagan Conservative MPs Tracy Gray and Dan Albas and NDP MP Dick Cannings, all of whom he said were strong advocates of including federal assistance for wineries in the Liberal government's budget.
"The program provides certainty for future investments in many wine businesses and the rural communities we help to support," said Tony Stewart, the chief execute officer of West Kelowna-based Quail's Gate Estate Winery.
Federal assistance is particularly welcome now in the wine industry because Canada's loss in a recent world trade ruling means the government must collect an excise tax from which wines produced for the domestic market had previously been exempted.
The tax amounts to about 50 cents on a bottle of wine.
An exemption from the tax was announced in 2006 by the former Conservative government.
The exemption rankled other wine-producing countries, who said it gave Canadian produced wines an unfair advantage in Canadian stores. The World Trade Organization agreed, and ruled last year the excise tax must be re-instated.
It will be collected again, beginning in July 2022.
Australian winemakers and trade officials were happy with the ruling. "Removing these trade barriers will mean our wine exporters can now compete on a level playing field with Canadian wine producers," Australian Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement released last year.
"With Australian exporters enjoying zero tariffs into Canada, this is a market with real potential for growth and will provide further opportunities for our wine exporters to sell more Australian wine in Canada," Birmingham said.
Since 2006, the number of wineries in Canada has grown from about 300 to about 700.