Direct international flights from Kelowna will extend only as far as Seattle until January.
The announcement from Transport Canada on Thursday that international flights can resume at YLW came too late to save flights to other destinations that had been planned for December.
"It's going to take time for the airlines to gear back up again," YLW manager Sam Samaddar said Tuesday in an interview.
WestJet had hoped to start flights in December from Kelowna to Phoenix, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.
"But we lost those flights," Samaddar said. "This isn't a switch the airlines can just turn back on again. They've got to rework the logistics of the aircraft, the crews, and all those things that are now committed elsewhere.
"That's going to take us some time to get those flights back," he said. "Right now, I'm thinking the earliest it'll be is into January."
Through the uncertainty of when YLW would be allowed to resume international flights, Alaska Airlines maintained a Dec. 16 resumption of its Kelowna-Seattle flights, Samaddar said.
On Tuesday, Transport Canada issued a news release indicating international flights could resume effective Nov. 30 at YLW and at the airports in Victoria, Abbotsford, Saskatoon, Regina, the Waterloo region, Hamilton, and St. John's, Nfld.
The country's nine busiest airports already handle international flights. Kelowna was the 10th busiest in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 drastically curtailed air travel.
Samaddar and Kelowna-area politicians and business leaders were dismayed when the airport in Quebec City, outside the Top 10 list, was allowed to resume international flights in August.
When an airport in downtown Toronto was also allowed to relaunch international flights in early September, there were more suggestions the federal Liberal government was looking to curry favour with voters in advance of the Sept. 20 election.
On Tuesday, Transport Canada said the resumption of international flights at the seven additional airports was due to rising levels of vaccination against COVID-19.
"Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in the release. "This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada's measured approach to re-opening our borders."
Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray said she had written three times to Alghabra asking why Kelowna's airport remained closed to international travel without getting any response.
"I want to thank all of the community members and organizations who joined me in pressuring the Liberals to make the right decision to safely reopen our airport to international travel," Gray said in a release.