- As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up to Oct. 14.
- In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Chris Williams: The best decision has been to maintain and expand our existing bike paths / corridors. The worst decision was this council’s departure from its own Official Community Plan (OCP) when it approved a 43 storey UBC Okanagan downtown campus at 550 Doyle Avenue.
- Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Williams: I admire Charlie Hodge. Charlie stands out as a bit of a lone wolf who is not afraid to ask tough questions and stick to his guns by voting in opposition to the majority.
- At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Williams: I am not a member of any Provincial or Federal political party. I would describe my views as pragmatic and populist. I will continue to advocate for less governance / regulation and more local input. We have developed an over reliance on our ‘big brothers/sisters’ in Victoria and Ottawa to solve our local problems and I do not feel that has served us well.
- Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services. Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Williams: The potentially unfair burden on Kelowna taxpayers is not limited to use of our roads and parks. In the past Kelowna taxpayers have also been on the hook for police resources expended in other jurisdictions without the appropriate costs charge backs. The lack of accountability with our taxpayer dollars is fundamentally unfair and ought to be examined with a greater degree of honesty and accountability.
- What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Williams: There is so much I could say on this topic. Our #1 crime designation is an embarrassment, cannot be called progress. In fact, the execution of our crime reduction strategy can only be called a failure. These inconvenient facts demand some accountability for those at the helm. My extensive background in law enforcement uniquely positions me as the best council candidate to practically address the issues related to our current crime crisis.
- Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Williams: Beyond the massive cost projection (which will undoubtedly climb), this project is far too impactful to our community to proceed without public input and debate. I support the formation of a community consultative group to identify those issues requiring further consideration prior to public meetings and a referendum on the issue.
- Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Williams: I need to learn more on this topic and will be delving deeper into the issue. Every Kelowna resident should have access to the highest possible quality of drinking water.
- What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Williams: The pandemic had disastrous impacts on families, communities, our county and the world. It may be decades before we fully understand the long-term financial and mental health impacts. Given what we now know and the urgency of our crime, healthcare and housing crisis’, it is time that all workers displaced from their jobs by the pandemic returned to the workforce.
- Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Williams: The current housing situation supports a thorough review of Airbnb / vacation home inventory that examines ownership and vacancy statistics to determine their impact on affordable housing.
- What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
My background has given me the knowledge, skills, ability and work ethic to address the most critical issues our city is now facing. I am a team player who will represent all citizens of Kelowna with honesty, integrity and accountability. This is your community, your future and your election. I take the responsibility of representing you seriously. More at https://spiritalliance.ca/.
11. Ever seen a ghost?
Working in law enforcement for over two decades (across the country and internationally) you can imagine that I saw a lot of strange things.