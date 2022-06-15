The Boyd Autobody and Glass Charity Car Show is back on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time since 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
To accommodate the hundreds of drivers expected to bring their vehicles to this Sunday's show, some lane and traffic restrictions will be in place along Leon Avenue, Lawrence Avenue, Water Street, and Abbott Street on Sunday morning.
The City Park parking lot will be closed all day Sunday to provide room for the show. Show-goers are advised to take public transit, walk or cycle, park on other streets, or use one of the three downtown parkades.
Shuttle buses will run from the Library Parkade to City Park from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.