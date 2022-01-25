Ursula Surtees, who was relentless in advocating for history in a growing city focused on the future, has died.
She was 94.
Surtees, curator of Kelowna’s museum from 1969 until her retirement in 2000, always maintained that strong cultural institutions were as important as any other in the life of a community.
She advocated for the retention of old buildings long before heritage renovation was fashionable; she built up the museum’s collection to encompass a wide and fascinating range of items; she recognized the worth of Indigenous knowledge and practices; and she was one of the first female leaders in a field long dominated by men.
She could also be delightfully irreverent when talking about history, as when she said of an early Kelowna cafe that was also a bordello: “They served a lot of items that weren’t on the menu.”
Or when she explained why she’d arranged for the museum to buy richly embroidered robes being sold by a Vancouver-based Chinese opera society: “They wanted the robes to go to someone who’d care for them, not be worn by hippies on Halloween.”
On Monday, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran paid tribute to Surtees’ legacy: “She was an author, designed hands-on programs school programs now modelled across the country, developed summer art programs, and created a provincial museum from an old packinghouse.”
Born in England, Surtees and her family moved to the Okanagan in the ‘40s. She was related to Coutts Marjoribanks, the brother of Lady Aberdeen, who had established Guisachan House in Kelowna.
On her own property in the Lower Mission, Surtees discovered the remains of Indigenous pit houses and set about restoring the site and opening it for tours. She was invited to apply for curator of the Kelowna Centennial Museum, which despite the grand name was at first modest in staff and scope.
“I swept the floors, unplugged the toilets, and developed the programs,” Surtees recalled in a 1995 interview with Okanagan Life magazine.
In the early ‘80s, Surtees led the successful effort to preserve the Laurel packinghouse on Cawston Avenue after the city had budgeted $10,000 for its demolition.
"Ursula's work to preserve and restore the Laurel building is one of the reasons the Cultural District was defined and created in that neighborhood," said Walter Gray, a former Kelowna mayor.
But Surtees also brought a gimlet eye to her appraisal of some of Kelowna’s other old buildings, as when she said of the 1915 brick schoolhouse on Richter Street downtown: “For sheer unattractiveness, this seat of learning would be hard to beat.”
Surtees developed a conservation lab at the museum, arranged for the first showing in the B.C. Interior of the works of Emily Carr and the Group of Seven, and interviewed Indigenous elders whose memories pre-dated substantial European immigration on recordings that are now in the care of UBC.
“She was single-minded in maintaining that museums were critical institutions that linked us culturally, materially, intellectually, and spiritually,” said Wayne Wilson, a protege of Surtees who became curator upon her retirement.
In 2019, Surtees was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by the Central Okanagan Heritage Society.
“Ursula’s drive and vision shaped the cultural heritage of Kelowna,” the citation states. “Through her leadership, hard work and tenacity, the heritage of Kelowna is the vibrant, multicultural, living history that it is today.”