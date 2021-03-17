West Kelowna council heard loud and clear Tuesday night what the public thought about a proposed bylaw that would exclude secondary suites and carriage homes from being used for short-term rentals.
During a lengthy public hearing, speaker after speaker voiced opposition to excluding secondary suites and carriage houses. Many took the city to task for including bed and breakfasts under the same proposed new rules as short-term rentals.
Because of B.C.’s COVID-19 rules prohibiting indoor public meetings, residents had either send in letters expressing their opinion or phone in during the public hearing. In addition to the 25 people who phoned in, the city also received 73 letters, with most disagreeing with the exclusion.
“Do not take away the right of people to do with their property as they want,” said one caller, while another said West Kelowna should not follow Kelowna’s lead on the issue.
Kelowna does not allow secondary suites or carriage house to be used for short-term rentals.
The proposed West Kelowna regulations, which have not been approved, would regulate short-term rentals such as those found online through services such as Airbnb.
The city is proposing two types, minor and major, with the first being in rooms of a home where the owner is present. The latter would allow the owner to be absent from the home being rented out.
A maximum of three bedrooms and six guests would be allowed in a minor short-term rental, while a major one would allow up to four bedrooms to be rented and up to eight guests. Parking would be required for each bedroom—one for minor rentals per rented bedroom, and one for every two rented bedrooms in a major rental.
A city survey earlier this year found majority support for the idea of allowing secondary suites and carriage homes to be offered as short-term rentals.
Many who called in Tuesday night said short-tern rentals can be a vital source of income for some owners, they are not a detriment to the neighbourhoods where they are located if operated properly and are not all “party houses.”
But a few who called in said they were concerned about the impact on residential neighbourhoods when owners was not present.
The city’s rationale for the exclusion is that it wants to preserve secondary suites and carriage homes for long-term rentals, as there is a need for that in West Kelowna.
But many callers said they had no plans to rent out their properties as long-term rental units and felt they were being punished because there have been some problems with short-term rentals in the past.
The city says it plans to beef up enforcement of the rules for short-term rentals if the bylaw is approved and city manger Paul Gipps said a major weapon the city will have to regulate and enforce those rules will be the ability to take away business licences. All short-term rentals will have to be licenced.
In addition to the impact on them personally, opponents of the exclusion also argued West Kelowna needs what they currently offer because there are not enough hotel rooms in the city and visitors often want a different type of accommodation experience than they would find at a hotel.
One man said visitors want to be able to go back to their rental, cook a meal and enjoy a bottle of wine.
If the bylaw is approved, visitors will go elsewhere to find that, he said and that will hurt the local tourist economy.
Operators of bed and breakfasts said they should not be included in the short-term rental rules as they are a different type of accommodation business.
“I support regulating and licensing short-term rentals, but leave B and Bs alone,” said one B&B operator.
Currently there are 515 secondary suites licenced in the city, according to planning manager Brent Magnan, as well as 17 licenced carriage houses. But, he added, there are likely many more unlicenced ones as well and that number is unknown.
The public input prompted several councillors to ask staff to look at excluding bed and breakfasts from the proposed rules and what a bylaw allowing the use of secondary suites for short-term rentals would look like.
Gipps said city staff will report back to council with a proposed bylaw April 6.