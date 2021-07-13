David Dube said he could tell his girlfriend was “getting annoyed” while she waited in the car for him to scan his lottery tickets at a Kelowna grocery store. Her feelings soon changed, however, after he texted her that his ticket from the Jan. 19 Lotto Max Extra prize draw had matched all four numbers to win $500,000.
“I ended up having to call her to say, ‘come inside’, she could not believe it!” Dube told lottery officials.
The Kelowna resident said the two decided to put their groceries away later and drove straight to a pub to celebrate over dinner.
Dube bought his ticket at the Rock Creek General Store while driving through the small community on the way home from a work trip to Grand Forks.
“It’s surreal, it’s shocking,” Dube says about his unexpected win.
With his prize, he plans to purchase a new vehicle and tent trailer – an item he’s always wanted. He also plans to gift some of his win to his family.
