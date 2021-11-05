New cases of COVID-19 in the greater Kelowna area have been declining for nearly three months.
The pace of new infections in the Central Okanagan has dropped in 10 of the past 11 weeks, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
An average of 17 people a day tested positive for the disease last week in greater Kelowna, compared to the region's daily infection rate of 131 in mid-August.
Recent infection counts also dropped in Penticton, from 33 two weeks ago to 19 last week, and in Vernon, from 69 to 66.
Since mid-August, the rate of COVID-19 transmission across the entire Interior Health region has fallen by 70%, the BC CDC says in its most recent situation report. That is, by far, the sharpest decline reported across any health region in B.C.
The decline in infections has been accompanied by a slow but steady increase in the vaccination rate across most areas of the B.C. Southern Interior. Two of seven Kelowna neighbourhoods have rates above 90%, while comparable figures for Penticton are 87% and it's 85% in Vernon.
However, most areas are still below the provincial average of 90.1%. These figures refer to eligible recipients aged 12 and older who have received at least one of the two necessary vaccination shots.
And on Thursday government officials expressed concern about the 959 Interior Health employees who remain unvaccinated and are now on unpaid leave. That represents one-third of all unvaccinated health care workers in the province.
Managers are speaking with each unvaccinated worker in hopes of changing their mind before they are permanently dismissed from their job on Nov. 15, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.