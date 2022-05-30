Fifty sets of turnout gear, boots, helmets, and breathing apparatuses used by firefighters have been sent from Kelowna and Vernon to Ukraine.
Bo Kutsiuruba, a Ukrainian-born member of the Kelowna Fire Department, drove the gathered equipment to Edmonton, where it was shipped on to Ukraine.
“When we see our brothers and sisters staying and serving in the most horrifying conditions, it makes us want to help them out as much as we can,” Jason Picklyk, president of Kelowna Firefighters Local 953, said in a release.
“It may not be a lot of what they require, but it comes with our compassion and support for those in this devastating situation,” Picklyk said.
The donated gear from the Kelowna Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue had reached the end of its service life based on WorkSafeBC regulations.
The Kelowna Fire Department routinely provides out-of-date gear to groups such as Firefighters Without Borders and other charities, Chief Travis Whiting says.
"This is consistent with many departments, as we are not able to use the gear past a certain point, yet it is still better than firefighters in other areas of the world have," Whiting said.
"With the events now occuring, this year our gear went to Ukraine, through Edmonton Fire," Whiting said.
Firefighter Aid Ukraine, a group that was established in 2014 following the first Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, sent the Kelowna gear from Edmonton to Ukraine.
For more information and to donate, see FirefighterAidUkraine.com
The group says 100% of donations go directly toward providing medical and humanitarian aid in war-impacted areas of Ukraine because it is a volunteer organization with no administrative costs.