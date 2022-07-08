A public ceremony commemorating the five deaths related to last summer’s Brooklyn crane collapse will be held on Tuesday, one year after the tragedy.
On July 12, part of a crane collapsed as it was being dismantled at an adjacent Mission Group project, the Brooklyn high-rise.
Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer were killed, as was Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby office building.
??An investigation into the tragedy, one of Canada’s largest recent fatal workplace accidents, is still underway by WorkSafeBC.??
Ceremony organizer Kelly Hutchison, with the North Okanagan Labour Council said those who would prefer to put such a tragedy behind them should best reconsider.
“It's important [to remember] because these accidents are preventable and through reflection on tragedy we can be compelled to do better in the future,” Hutchinson said. “These workers were loved and the community must never forget them.”
The spectacular workplace accident shook downtown Kelowna, especially when it was revealed two of the victims were brothers and one was an office worker who sat unaware of the impending disaster in a building next door.
“Workplace accidents do not discriminate and they can happen to any of us,” Hutchinson added. “We have a duty to do absolutely whatever it takes to make sure going to work isn't a death sentence.”
Tuesday’s ceremony takes place Tuesday, July 12 between 10 and 11 a.m. near the intersection of Bernard Ave. and St. Paul St.
Hutchison said those who attend will hear from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and some of the victim’s families as well as speakers from industry and WorkSafe B.C. before a moment of silence is held around the time of the accident.
He invites attendees to drop items at the temporary memorial that has persisted near the site.
“The community will be rebuilding and tidying up the display at this event, which will hopefully last until something more permanent takes its place,” Hutchison added.
His comments were a reminder of the controversy last year when hundreds of people signed a pair of petitions asking the City of Kelowna and project developer the Mission Group to halt construction of the three-tower development until space for a memorial could be found.
Instead, the company promised to design a suitable memorial and then engaged Morwest Crane & Services Ltd., which last fall installed two more cranes on site to finish the second and third towers, part of the Bernard Block.