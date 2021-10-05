Almost one in five B.C. Interior residents on the waiting list for long-term care have a mental health or substance abuse issue, health managers say.
There are 6,061 publicly-funded long-term care beds at 85 facilities in the Interior Health region, but the need for such beds will grow in the future given population trends.
Currently, 22% of the 745,000 people who live in the area served by Interior Health are aged 65 or older. By 2040, that will rise to 28%.
"The risk of being diagnosed with dementia doubles with every five year increase in age, between the ages of 65 and 84," reads part of a report on long-term care to be presented to members of the IH board of directors at a meeting on Wednesday.
A "risk consideration" in long-term care homes is said to "staff burnout" due to the challenges posed by "the pandemic and wildfires"," Dr. Shallen Letwin, an Interior Health vice-president, states in the report.
Of the 85 long-term care homes in the IH region, 39 are owned and operated by the government, 41 are managed by a contracted partner, and five are fully private facilities.