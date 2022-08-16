There have been more overdose deaths from illegal drugs so far this year in Kelowna than there were in all of 2019.
Thirty-eight people died of an overdose between January and June, compared to 34 such fatalities in 2019, new data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
If the trend continues, 2022 will end up setting a grim record for the greatest number of illegal drug overdose deaths in Kelowna. The highest number was 75, last year.
As bad as Kelowna’s overdose problem is, the situation is even worse in relative terms in Penticton and Vernon, both of which have populations of less than one-quarter of Kelowna’s.
So far this year there have been 23 illegal drug overdose deaths in Vernon and there were 11 in Penticton just from January through April.
Across the province, 1,095 people died of an illegal drug overdose between January and June, the highest ever recorded in the first six months of a calendar year.
“Six years ago, nearly 1,000 people in this province died from the illicit drug supply in a single year. Today, the same number of people died in just half the time,” Guy Felicella, a peer clinical advisor in Vancouver Coastal Health said in a Tuesday release from the BC Coroners Service.
“The only thing that’s changed is that the unregulated drug supply has gotten worse,” Felicella said. “It’s become more dangerous and more unpredictable. Nothing will change if we don’t ensure that people can get the help when they need it - whether that’s safe supply or treatment and recovery.”
Three quarters of those who’ve died from an illegal drug overdose so far this year have been men, and 73% have been between the ages of 30 and 59. On average, six people a day in B.C. die of an illegal drug overdose.