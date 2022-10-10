WHAT DO VOTERS RISK BY ELECTING YOUR OPPONENT?
TOM DYAS: All candidates want the same thing - a safer, less congested and more affordable Kelowna. But not everyone can deliver results. After eight years, we're stuck in traffic longer and people don't feel safe downtown. Sadly just this weekend someone was fatally stabbed downtown. Yet taxes have gone up 30%. I have a detailed platform to tackle our issues that I built with local and international experts, which will get us back on the right track.
COLIN BASRAN: I won’t engage in scare tactics or negativity to earn your vote. In order to tackle our City’s biggest challenges we need to house those on our streets, provide them help for their mental health and addiction issues and make sure criminals face consequences. This requires working collaboratively with our federal and provincial governments, as I have on complex care housing and repeat offender reform. Simply calling for change is not a plan for progress.