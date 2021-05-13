Cases of COVID-19 in Lake Country are trending up while the community's vaccination rate lags behind other areas of the Central Okanagan.
Infection numbers have also risen in downtown and central Kelowna and in the Glenmore area, according to newly-released data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, it's possible for the public to see case counts and vaccination rates in seven different areas of the Central Okanagan.
The CDC's release of the information based on so-called community health service areas follows on a pledge last week by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to be more forthcoming about pandemic-related data.
Soon to come, Henry says, is an app through which people can see even more detailed neighbourhood information about infection and vaccination rates.
"We have been working on developing an interactive mapping app so that you can actually look at different neighbourhoods by both age and sex and that will also be available in the coming days," Henry said last Friday.
That information is not yet available on the BC CDC website.
But what is new is vaccination rates and infection levels for downtown/central Kelowna, Glenmore, Rutland, Lake Country, the Mission, West Kelowna, and Central Okanagan Rural, which includes Peachland and unincorporated areas in the regional district.
The new information shows Lake Country and Rutland currently have the region's lowest vaccination rate, at somewhere between 21% and 41% of eligible adults. The rate in the other five local regions is between 41% and 60%.
The highest daily rate of new infections, the new data shows, is occurring in Lake Country and downtown Kelowna. Case counts in Rutland, identified by health officials last week as a COVID19 hot spot, are not now increasing, according to the updated information.
Through the entire Central Okanagan last week, there were 162 new cases of COVID-19 last week, down from 174 the week prior, and 215 the week before that.
Infection rates in the Central Okanagan have been on a downward curve since early December, when 350 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a one-week period.