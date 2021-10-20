Westbank First Nation is closing its Pine Acres Home for seniors because of staffing shortages, an unfortunate decision that Chief Christopher Derickson pins squarely on the vaccine mandate.
WFN made the announcement late Wednesday on Twitter and with a press release buried on its website. Pine Acres Home has targeted a January, 2022, closing “only once all residents have transitioned to their new homes.”
“Westbank First Nation is proud of being the only community with a long-term care facility on-reserve,” Derickson said in the release. “For almost 40 years, we have provided quality care for our Elders and seniors from other communities. Pre-COVID, our plan was to expand the facility, to enhance its long-term feasibility; but in these unstable times in the health-care industry, compounded with the new public health order for mandatory COVID vaccinations for health-care workers, we have found ourselves unable to continue to ensure sufficient staffing levels in providing high-quality care to our residents.”
WFN has now begun notifying its members, Pine Acres Home residents and their caregivers, staff, and Interior Health.
The band’s press release did not provide any further information.
What still remains unclear is why, if Derickson said WFN was planning an expansion, it would suggest in the press release other factors are making the home less useful for the band.
The chief alluded to fewer WFN members using the home. It cited “the notable trend of less and less member-residents in the facility over recent years.”
WFN leaders are also suggesting the home’s future appeared in jeopardy given how assisted living and aging-in-place appear to be becoming the preferred model for senior care.
“Moving forward, Interior Health will work closely with residents and families to plan and facilitate safe and smooth transitions to alternate care homes, for each person currently residing at Pine Acres,” Derickson said.
Westbank First Nation said it will work closely with Pine Acres Home staff, their union and Interior Health to help find new employment.
B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, had issued an order for all health-care staff in long-term care and assisted-living facilities to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12. At the time, Health Minister Adrian Dix said vaccination rates were higher among health-care workers than the general public.
Pine Acres Home opened in 1983 as an intermediate care facility for elders within an Indigenous environment. PAH evolved to provide complex care, including dementia care. There are currently 63 beds for residential care. Interior Health and Indigenous Services Canada support fund 40 beds, 20 of which are reserved for Indigenous residents.
On Wednesday, Dix reported 83.6% of eligible people in B.C. are fully vaccinated, and 89.3% of people have had at least one dose.
He also reported 696 new COVID-19 cases, and that 87% of those in ICUs across the province were not fully vaccinated.