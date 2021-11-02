After stops in provincial government and municipal government, Jim Bauer is about to step into the world of Indigenous self-government.
Bauer, who has just shy of one month left in his gig as chief financial officer for the City of Penticton, is set to become CFO for the Westbank First Nation, effective Nov. 29.
“Westbank First Nation welcomes Mr. Bauer to our administration and looks forward to working with him to further our nation’s strategic priorities, including ensuring a responsive, accountable and transparent government that meet the needs of our growing community,” said Chief Christopher Derickson in a press release.
Bauer’s departure from Penticton was announced last week, although details
of his new job were kept under wraps until the WFN was in a position to announce it Oct. 29.
Prior to landing at Penticton city hall in 2016, Bauer spent 26 years working for the Alberta government, including stints as an assistant deputy minister and chief information officer for the Ministry of Justice.
In the five years since, Bauer, who resides in Kelowna, has streamlined the city’s budget process, moved the local government deep into an asset and amenity management program, and helped steer the community through COVID-19.
Bauer’s departure date will still allow him to guide Penticton city council’s 2022 budget deliberations, which are slated for Nov. 22-23.
“I am excited to be joining the Westbank First Nation team and look forward to working closely with chief, council, staff and members to ensure the continued financial success of the government,” said Bauer in the WFN release.
The WFN has been self-governing since 2005 and has approximately 900 members, although roughly 10,000 non-members live on its approximately 2,200 hectares of land, 40% of which is developed and serviced.