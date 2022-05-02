Flying garbage should be curbed in the future at the Glenmore dump, city councillors head Monday.
More litter control fencing has been ordered and will soon be installed, landfill manager Scott Hoekstra told council.
“The fencing will help hold that material in before it blows further out,” Hoekstra said, in response to a question from Coun. Mohini Singh.
Council also heard the slopes of the main garbage piles at the dump are being steepened, to increase the total amount of trash that can be buried in the coming years.
And new GPS technology is helping dump managers know which areas of the landfill can be subjected to greater compaction to increase the efficiency of overall operations.
"It's great to see the amount of technology used in the landfill," Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said. "It's much more than a pit for garbage."
Council has heard previously there's enough room at the dump for it to be operational until 2100.