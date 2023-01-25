Labour shortages have become a familiar story across many industries and the aquatic industry is no exception.
West Kelowna’s Johnson-Bentley pool is approaching this challenge with a multi-faceted approach.
The pool is willing to hire people who have either their lifeguard and/or their swim instructor certifications.
Ideally, they would like the candidate to complete the missing certification, if applicable, after they are hired.
As well, for people who are successfully hired, the pool will reimburse 100% of fees for advanced aquatic courses taken at the Johnson-Bentley pool. Conditions apply.
This is significant as it costs over $1,500 to become both a lifeguard and swim instructor.
The Johnson-Bentley pool is offering all of the required courses to become a lifeguard between January and March, including Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross, Standard First Aid and CPR C and the National Lifeguard Award. As well, they will be running a Swim for Life Instructor Award course in the spring.
This means by June 2023 people can become fully certified lifeguards and swim instructors.
Joining the aquatic industry promotes a healthy lifestyle. Other benefits include gaining high school graduation credits by taking advanced aquatic courses,
Employees can work part-time during school with room to grow into full-time hours.
Contact Debbie Wiseman-Wright, the aquatic co-ordinator, at Debbie.wiseman@jbmac.ca or Katrina Sopow, assistant aquatic co-ordinator, at Katrina.sopow@
jbmac.ca or call 778-797-7665 for further information.
Johnson-Bentley’s fitness department is also looking for certified aqua/group fitness and yoga/pilates instructors. These leadership positions are ideal for people who are retired or are looking for an active part-time job where they can share their love of fitness with other adults and keep in shape.
Applicants must be either BCRPA, CFES, CALA, YMCA or yoga/pilates certified and be able to teach classes with varied intensities.
To find out how to become a certified fitness/yoga or pilates instructor, contact Deanna Keen, fitness co-ordinator, or her assistant, Marnie Lalonde, at deanna.keen@jbmac.ca