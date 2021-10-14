New cases of COVID-19 infections in greater Kelowna have declined in seven of the past eight weeks.
An average of 25 people tested positive for the disease in the Central Okanagan last week, new infection data shows. That compares to an average of 32 new daily infections the previous week.
But the total number of new cases last week in Penticton rose to 63 from 48, and the numbers were also up in Salmon Arm, from 60 to 66 new cases.
New infections were little changed in Vernon, at 63 new cases last week compared to 64 the previous week.
There was a sizable drop in the spread of the disease in Kamloops, with 131 new cases last week compared to 226 the week before.
The peak week for COVID-19 infections throughout the ongoing pandemic in Kelowna was in mid-August, when an average of 131 people were testing positive for the disease every day.
The current spread of the disease in the Central Okanagan is now at 20% of that level.
New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have dropped as vaccination rates have climbed significantly from the summer.
For example, 83% of people 12 and over in the Glenmore area had received at least one vaccine shot at the end of August. The rate is now 90%.
At the end of June, the vaccination rate in Rutland was 66%. It is now 80%.
Provincewide, the incidence of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions is now stable, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says in its most recent situation report, released Wednesday.
Across the Interior Health region, the rate of COVID-19 cases has fallen from 145 cases per 100,000 of population two weeks ago to 109 cases per 100,000 of population last week.
Two areas of the Interior - Princeton and Kootenay Lake - reported no new COVID-19 cases last week and there was only one new case in each of the Summerland, Windermere, and North Thompson regions.