After a two-year hiatus from in-person events, Westside Daze returned in full force Friday to Sunday.
The popularity of this year’s festival showed a pent-up demand for people to get out.
Crowds lined the streets of downtown Westbank Saturday morning as close to 50 floats participated in the popular Westside Daze parade.
“Get your candy bag ready,” said Anna Jansen, 7, one of the many kids holding a bag to collect candy while waiting for the parade with her family.
Jansen had been in the previous Westside Daze parade three years ago with the Westside Ambassadors.
For Mattaya Smith, the best part of the parade is the bagpipes and the Kelowna Pipe and Drum Band didn’t disappoint.
“You don’t know you miss it until it’s back,” said Lindsey Kosevear, who was happy to be able to watch the parade again.
“It reminds of when I was a kid,” said Jessy Chaplin, who was happy to see parade participants still handing out candy.
An antique car with a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II’s head in window let parade-goers know her majesty was the honourary parade marshal, recognizing her platinum jubilee.
Parade participants were generous handing out candy this year.
Cassius Fechter and his brother Colton scrambled to pick up candy during the parade.
The boys’ mother said this year was the most candy the boys had ever got at the parade.
Participants didn’t just hand out candy, but light sticks and saplings were also among the freebies.
Following the parade, people could take in the Canadian Grand Prix of CycleKarts as the go-kart type cars built to resemble race cars of the 1920s and 30s, races through the streets of West Kelowna.
The main stage entertainment at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre attracted audiences ready to sit back with friends and neighbours and enjoy concerts, magic, dancing and a Sunday morning church service under the summer sky.
The Kids’ Fair was popular Saturday afternoon with face-painting, crafts and the campy Thrash Wrestling.
Spectacular fireworks lit up the sky in Gellatly Bay Saturday night.
For the first time since 2015, the midway returned to Westside Daze and people lined up to whirl and drop on the attractions.
Business was steady on the Ferris Wheel, with many youngsters riding for the first time.
The giant wheel gave a good view from the top, said Sonya Gull, who took her sons Sawyer and Spencer on the ride.