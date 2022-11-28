Several city-owned properties are already featured on West Kelowna’s annual Twinkle Tour, which doesn’t officially start until Thursday.
Illuminated reindeer are pulling Santa’s sleigh over the Gellatly pier, wine barrels are gaily lit in the middle of the Anders Road/Boucherie Road roundabout, and city hall has turned on its usual ‘Happy Holidays' light display.
Homeowners and businesses are now being invited to submit the address of their festively-decorated property for promotion on the Twinkle Tour. “Join members of our community as we set out to make the streets of West Kelowna twinkle and shine,” the city says in a release.
Owners of properties judged to be the most appealing can win gift cards. To enter, see ourwk.ca/twinkletour