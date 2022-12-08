Kelowna city councillors were engaged Thursday in deliberations over the 2023 municipal budget, which forecast a tax hike of four percent. These are some spending centres that generated council discussion:
Costly washroom questioned
A $1 million estimate for the future rebuilding of public washrooms at Rotary Park strikes Coun. Charlie Hodge as excessive.
“Is it a washroom or a Taj Mahal? That’s just insane,” Hodge said during 2023 budget discussions.
Staff replied that was the going rate for these kinds of projects.
Coun. Good Lovegrove said, apparently in jest, that the city should adopt a “pay-as-you-go” approach in which people are charged to use public washrooms.
Roundabout education touted
Kelowna needs more roundabouts, Coun. Gord Lovegrove believes.
He says they eliminate t-bone collisions, keep traffic moving, and reduce vehicle emissions associated with cars and trucks waiting at red lights.
“I just really see roundabouts as the way of the future,” Lovegrove said.
In response to a question from Lovegrove, city staff said Kelowna does not have a “roundabouts first” policy, but evaluated them against traffic signals when intersection improvements were made.
Coun. Charlie Hodge said he likes roundabouts, but suggested many local drivers are baffled by them.
“Very few Kelowna drivers seem to know how to use them,” he said, suggesting the city should do more to promote proper driving behaviour in roundabouts.
Cheaper bike paths championed
New bikeways around Kelowna should be built more economically in the future, Coun. Ron Cannan says.
The city’s ongoing promotion of so-called ‘active transportation corridors’ typically sees the construction of protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks for pedestrians, and landscaping improvements at a cost of many millions of dollars.
On some such corridors, Cannan said Thursday, “there’s more bike lanes than vehicle lanes. It’s overkill.”
In Ottawa, where Cannan maintained a residence while he was an MP, Cannan said bike lanes are simpler affairs and suggested Kelowna should look into that city’s approach.
More money for snow removal
Snow removal costs in Kelowna will rise $200,000 next year, $400,000 in 2024, and $600,000 in 2026.
Currently, the city budgets $2.1 million annually for snow removal. But actual costs routinely exceed the budgeted amount, with the required funds taken from reserves or surpluses.
Council heard Monday a better practice is to allocate sufficient money from taxation to match the demand for snow removal. Costs have risen, in part, because of growth and demands for better snow removal from the public.
Mini bus barns on the way
Some city-owned land could be used for temporary bus barns, councillors heard.
Construction of new purpose-built bus barns south of UBC Okanagan is still a couple years away. In the meantime, some city-owned lands are being used to provide storage and maintenance space for transit buses, given the overcrowded nature of the existing facility at the base of Dilworth Mountain.
The new bus barns will eventually be built on farmland that has been excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve.