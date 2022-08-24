The City of Kelowna should declare a climate emergency, consult more meaningfully with the public, and do more to curb urban sprawl, a new group focused on the fall civic election says.
People associated with Liveable Kelowna will send an environment-themed questionnaire to all candidates seeking election as mayor and councillors in the Oct. 15 election.
“Our city must take a multiple bottom line approach where the social, environmental, and fiscal costs of a decision are all considered,” group spokesman Tom Warshawski said in a Wednesday release.
“If we do this, we can battle climate change while reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, curbing urban sprawl, counter the current explosion of skyrise buildings, and improv housing affordability,” Warshawski said.
“We encourage new leaders who share our concerns to run for mayor and council and we intend to help voters give their support only to candidates who share our vision for Kelowna,” he said.
The group has already registered with Elections BC as a ‘third party sponsor’. That means it cannot run a slate of candidates under the Liveable Kelowna name, but it can solicit donations and run advertising in support of certain candidates.
In the months leading up to the 2020 provincial election, Warshawski was the president of all three Kelowna-area Green Party of Canada riding associations. The Green candidates finished a distant third in all three ridings, drawing an average of 14 percent of all ballots cast.