He has denounced protests against public health orders relating to the pandemic, while also getting his own vaccination shot months earlier than most people his age.
He has dismissed the significance of big municipal tax hikes on his watch, while also portraying a positive image of Kelowna as a vibrant and inclusive city.
He has excused failing to report $31,000 in contributions to his campaign as a simple oversight, while scolding councillors who failed to endorse the city’s vision for a new transportation centre on farmland.
It’s been that kind of year for Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. Sometimes the even-tempered progressive statesman he clearly sees himself as being, other times a remarkably thin-skinned and whiny self-described victim of nefarious enemies.
As the year draws to a close, The Daily Courier reflects back on some of the Basranisms uttered during 2021.
Although Basran was collecting money for his 2018 re-election bid as early as 2016, he hasn’t yet indicated if he will run again in October 2022.
Feb 10: “Kelowna is an inclusive city where we respect each other’s rights, and that includes the right to feel safe during a pandemic.” Basran does a reasonable job of walking the fine line between endorsing the right of people to protest COVID-19 public health orders but also trying to discourage attendance at such events.
March 19: “These ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe in inclusion, diversity, and civility,” Basran shows admirable leadership qualities in quickly denouncing the appearance of anti-Semitic posters around town.
April 7 - "I don't consider it queue jumping. I got the vaccine when I was allowed to get it." Basran, 43, swiftly undoes his statesmanship by telling AM-1150 he sees nothing wrong with getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot months ahead of others his age because he occasionally volunteers at a hospital coffee shop. Basran even got his vaccine jab ahead of Premier John Horgan (April 16) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (April 23).
June 11: "Anything I would sign like that I would want to get council approval to go ahead and do." Basran explains why he didn’t sign a statement issued by other B.C. mayors calling for the decriminalization of small amounts of illegal drugs. It was an evasive answer, as the reality of course is that he does, and should, speak out on all kinds of issues without consulting the eight councillors.
June 14: “To expect a program like this to roll out perfectly, I don’t think was realistic. This, like many other things, is messy, and it takes a bit of time to get it sorted out.” Basran takes a prudent, sensible approach to the raging controversy over e-scooters, which other councillors had stridently hailed as a revolutionary transportation device or denounced as a lethal menace.
July 27: “This is again just one piece of many to help create some truly missing middle housing in our community.” Basran enthusiastically supports a bold and innovative city plan to allow as many as 3,000 fourplexes in areas of Kelowna where they are currently not permitted.
Aug. 20: ”I had hoped to avoid a logo controversy during my time as mayor, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.” Basran reacts wittily after being presented with a logo from an Edmonton bakery that bears an uncanny resemblance to the City of Kelowna’s official symbol, which itself seemed to have drawn inspiration from elsewhere when it was unveiled in 2009.
Dec. 9: “I’m renting the home just like anyone else would rent a home and it’s a private matter that’s not anyone’s business.” Basran acknowledges to Infotel.ca that he’s renting a waterfront home assessed at $2.4 million from David Negrin, a prominent B.C. developer. Basran won’t say how much he’s paying in rent.
Dec. 9: “I don’t know about you, but you can talk about total tax impacts over our term in office but the real good news story here is that we’re a place that everybody wants to be and wants to invest in. That, to me, is the news story.” Basran suggests the fact municipal taxes have risen more than 30% under his watch as mayor isn’t much of a story.