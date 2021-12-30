Basran

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran enjoys a laugh at the end of 2022 budget deliberations earlier this month at City Hall. The Daily Courier looks back on some things Basran said during an eventful 2021.

He has denounced protests against public health orders relating to the pandemic, while also getting his own vaccination shot months earlier than most people his age.

He has dismissed the significance of big municipal tax hikes on his watch, while also portraying a positive image of Kelowna as a vibrant and inclusive city.

He has excused failing to report $31,000 in contributions to his campaign as a simple oversight, while scolding councillors who failed to endorse the city’s vision for a new transportation centre on farmland.

It’s been that kind of year for Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. Sometimes the even-tempered progressive statesman he clearly sees himself as being, other times a remarkably thin-skinned and whiny self-described victim of nefarious enemies.

As the year draws to a close, The Daily Courier reflects back on some of the Basranisms uttered during 2021.

Although Basran was collecting money for his 2018 re-election bid as early as 2016, he hasn’t yet indicated if he will run again in October 2022.

Jan. 12: “Sprawl isn’t just residential, it’s also commercial.” Basran cited a high-minded planning reference in allowing Costco to move to a nearby location, then zoned as farmland. Keeping the big box store near the area of Leckie Road may have made planning sense, but it also averted the store’s potential move to the Westside, a horrifying prospect for enough Kelowna residents that it had threatened to derail Basran’s 2018 re-election bid.
 

Feb 10: “Kelowna is an inclusive city where we respect each other’s rights, and that includes the right to feel safe during a pandemic.” Basran does a reasonable job of walking the fine line between endorsing the right of people to protest COVID-19 public health orders but also trying to discourage attendance at such events.

March 19: “These ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe in inclusion, diversity, and civility,” Basran shows admirable leadership qualities in quickly denouncing the appearance of anti-Semitic posters around town.

April 7 - "I don't consider it queue jumping. I got the vaccine when I was allowed to get it." Basran, 43, swiftly undoes his statesmanship by telling AM-1150 he sees nothing wrong with getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot months ahead of others his age because he occasionally volunteers at a hospital coffee shop. Basran even got his vaccine jab ahead of Premier John Horgan (April 16) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (April 23).

May 13 - ”I’m not trying to hide anything," Basran said. "We thought we didn't need to make that declaration, but we do. So we're going to be doing that ASAP.” Basran said his campaign team made an honest mistake by not declaring to Elections BC the $31,000 he received in political donations in 2016 and 2017.
 
May 26: “So I'd ask that you please do what you can to send your love and strength and support to help them through this incredibly difficult time, just as their kids were about to celebrate a major milestone in their lives," Basran reflects the community’s grief over the death of three Kelowna Secondary School students in a car crash days before they were to graduate.
 

June 11: "Anything I would sign like that I would want to get council approval to go ahead and do." Basran explains why he didn’t sign a statement issued by other B.C. mayors calling for the decriminalization of small amounts of illegal drugs. It was an evasive answer, as the reality of course is that he does, and should, speak out on all kinds of issues without consulting the eight councillors.

June 14: “To expect a program like this to roll out perfectly, I don’t think was realistic. This, like many other things, is messy, and it takes a bit of time to get it sorted out.” Basran takes a prudent, sensible approach to the raging controversy over e-scooters, which other councillors had stridently hailed as a revolutionary transportation device or denounced as a lethal menace.

July 27: “This is again just one piece of many to help create some truly missing middle housing in our community.” Basran enthusiastically supports a bold and innovative city plan to allow as many as 3,000 fourplexes in areas of Kelowna where they are currently not permitted.

Aug. 20: ”I had hoped to avoid a logo controversy during my time as mayor, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.” Basran reacts wittily after being presented with a logo from an Edmonton bakery that bears an uncanny resemblance to the City of Kelowna’s official symbol, which itself seemed to have drawn inspiration from elsewhere when it was unveiled in 2009.

Sept. 14: “You have the right to oppose it but I'm just confused because we've been down this road for a really long time.” Basran’s petulant side, not always well-concealed, revealed itself again when he scolded two councillors for having the temerity to vote against the city’s plan to convert farmland into bus barns.
 
Sept. 28: “This is a time to learn and listen to the truths of the residential school survivors, families and communities, as well as to support and value Indigenous culture.” Basran comments on the first Truth and Reconciliation Day, created in the wake of the discovery of unmarked Indigenous children’s graves in Kamloops.
 
Oct. 6:  "This is a significant investment in housing in our community," Basran thanked NDP Housing Minister David Eby specifically for BC Housing’s decision to build a unique-for-Kelowna 20-storey rental tower for low-income residents in downtown Kelowna. It was a significantly different approach from Penticton's combative mayor, who said in a different housing issue that Eby was a "big-fat liar".
 
Oct. 13: “No announcement forthcoming,” Basran declines to say whether he intends to run for re-election after Liberal MLA Norm Letnick muses about running for the city’s top job.
 
Oct. 27: “There’s no place in Kelowna for this kind of racist imagery, which is hurtful to all people of colour and all who cherish an inclusive community.” Basran rightly denounced a resident’s Halloween display which displayed a Confederate flag and depicted a black figure hanging from a tree.
 
Nov. 12: “My reaction is anger, frustration. The word I’m using is ‘reprehensible’. This was just the wrong time and wrong place for this type of protest. It’s completely disrespectful to our veterans." Sharing widespread outrage, Basran condemns the anti-vaxxers who disrupted an informal Remembrance Day service in City Park.
 
Nov. 18: “This is not a time to panic - it's a time to be considerate to your neighbours and others in our community who don't have the ability or resources to stockpile supplies." Basran appeals for residents not to hoard food during a short-lived hiccup in the supply chain owing to highway closures.
 

Dec. 9: “I’m renting the home just like anyone else would rent a home and it’s a private matter that’s not anyone’s business.” Basran acknowledges to Infotel.ca that he’s renting a waterfront home assessed at $2.4 million from David Negrin, a prominent B.C. developer. Basran won’t say how much he’s paying in rent.

Dec. 9: “I don’t know about you, but you can talk about total tax impacts over our term in office but the real good news story here is that we’re a place that everybody wants to be and wants to invest in. That, to me, is the news story.” Basran suggests the fact municipal taxes have risen more than 30% under his watch as mayor isn’t much of a story.

Dec. 16: "Even during times of change and challenge, we have a lot to be thankful for. I hope that the year ahead brings new opportunities to enjoy the best of Kelowna with the friends, neighbours, and family who make this amazing city so great. Happy Holidays, Kelowna."




Recommended for you