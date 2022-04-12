A downtown Kelowna coffee shop will get an attractive retro makeover, city officials have been told.
Stucco and panelling is to be removed from the exterior of the Pulp Fiction Coffee House at the corner of Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue.
“We feel the restoration to the original red brick with cleaner and more modern backlit signage and steel canopy will bring the building exterior to a perfect fit with the surrounding neighbourhood,” says the owner’s application for a building permit to do the planned work.
The business also includes a bookstore, antiques shop, and art gallery. Pulp Fiction was started by retired oilfield geologist Max Sloan out of a building that had previously been a radio station.