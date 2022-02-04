Overcrowding has rarely been as severe as it currently is at Kelowna General Hospital.
The occupancy rate at KGH is 115% which means all of its 511 regular beds are full and patients are being treated in unused rooms and older spaces that have not yet been renovated.
Much of the space squeeze is due to the fact the hospital currently has 77 COVID-19 patients, Interior Health president Susan Brown said Friday.
“A lot of busyness in the hospital for sure,” Brown said in an interview. “This is really what caused us to make the decision to reduce or close some services temporarily, so that we could absorb this extra work if we had it coming.”
Although hospital occupancy has exceeded 100% previously during the on-going pandemic, one key difference currently is that most of those at KGH with COVID-19 are not in intensive care or other special units.
“I would say 90% of them are on a general unit, not an intensive care unit,” Brown said. “Last year, with the Delta variant, a lot of people were really quite sick and required a high level of care, in intensive care. So the occupancy situation today is better from that standpoint.”
Of all those British Columbians with COVID-19 who’ve been treated in hospital since December, the disease itself was not the reason they were admitted. Rather, the infection, relatively mild in most cases, was discovered through routine in-hospital testing.
Still, KGH managers are working with doctors and other health officials to try to bring down the occupancy percentage.
“Certainly, when it gets this high, we’re actively working with staff and leaders everyday to try and decompress wherever we can. So there’s lots of work going on to see if we can get movement out of the site where appropriate,” Brown said.
Since KGH is currently over-capacity, Brown suggests people requiring care consider going to one of the Urgent and Primary Care Centres, in both Kelowna and West Kelowna, rather than the hospital’s emergency department, if possible.
“Those centres can help take the pressure off KGH a little bit,” Brown said. “But, if people need the hospital and they need to call 911 and get in an ambulance, they shouldn’t be fearful.”
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that, despite the recent surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, hospitals around B.C. were “coping”.
Asked Friday about the situation specifically at hospitals in the Interior Health region, Brown said: “When I made the decision to reduce services, I know that impacts people. But my worry was we would get to a point that would present too much risk for my liking, and patient and staff safety is always at the forefront of what we do.
“It was a decision we made so we could cope pro-actively through these four weeks. And we are coping,” Brown said.
Temporarily curtailed services include the postponement of all scheduled but non-urgent surgeries at major hospitals, reducing overnight hours at some smaller hospitals' emergency departments, and reducing some outpatient services and non-urgent home health services.