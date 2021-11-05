One man is believed by police to have committed five armed robberies across the Okanagan in the past three weeks.
The suspect threatened staff at businesses in Osoyoos, Oliver, Peachland, West Kelowna, and Lake Country.
Surveillance video suggests the businesses were robbed by the same man, RCMP say. He's described as between 5-8"-5'10", between 30 and 40 years old, with dark hair and a receding hairline, and having tattoos on his right hand and left arm.
"The threats of violence are very concerning in these incidents and luckily there were no injuries to anyone involved," RCMP Cst. Solana Pare said in a Friday release. "We are appealing to the public for assistance to identify the suspect."
During some of the robberies, the suspect wore a red toque; in others a blue cotton face mask; and in others a large white bandana that covered the entire lower part of his face.
The robberies happened as early as 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 at a business in 6000 block of Main Street in Oliver, and as late as 10:15 p.m. that same day at a business in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country. He made off with cash and merchandise from each business, police say, and during at least one robbery drove off in a small black car.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Kelowna RCMPat 250.768.2880, or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.