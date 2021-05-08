Vernon Mounties’ takedown of a man in a domestic dispute does not warrant charges, B.C.’s police watchdog has ruled.
In a report into a May 16, 2020, arrest, Ronald J. MacDonald, head of the Independent Investigations Office, couldn’t determine whether a struggle that took the suspect to the floor was accidental or a deliberate takedown when one of the Mounties grabbed the suspect’s leg.
However, considering that the encounter between police and suspect had been civil up to that point “suggests that the officers were acting appropriately and without any excessive force,” the report said.
Police were called to a domestic dispute on May 16 in which a woman, who later recanted her on-scene statements, claimed her boyfriend was threatening to kill her.
Police handcuffed the suspect and sat him down in what was at first a peaceful arrest.
However, when the man got up, a struggled ensued and the three of them fell to the floor.
On the way to the police car, the suspect complained of a broken shoulder.
MacDonald concluded: “All attending officers were clearly acting in lawful execution of their duty when they entered the residence to effect a warrantless arrest of AP (the suspect).”
“The available police evidence is that AP provoked the physical altercation by standing up, refusing to sit back down and then becoming actively resistant.
“It is unclear whether the struggle went to the floor simply by accident. Obviously if the fall was unintentional, then neither officer can be held responsible,” the investigator wrote.
“If on the other hand it was intended by one or both officers that AP should be taken down onto the floor in order to gain control, that manoeuvre in the circumstances was not an unreasonable use of force. Even though AP was handcuffed, he was still mobile. The risk of violence from him … still existed.
“The evidence establishes that the manoeuvre, whether deliberate or accidental, was in fact successful in subduing and calming AP, and there is no suggestion that any further force was used by any officer. “