New daily cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna dropped slightly last week, from 34 to 31, updated infection data shows.
It was the second straight week in which the number of people testing positive for the disease declined.
Kelowna's peak infection level was last November and early December, when an average of 50 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19.
In Vernon, there were 36 new infections last week, down from 41 the week before.
But new cases in Penticton rose slightly, from 28 to 30. And there were 12 infections in Summerland last week, compared to six the week before.
"Provincial COVID-19 incidence remains high but has decreased slightly; hospital and intensive care unit admissions continue to increase," reads the latest situation report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
To April 17, 121,359 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Just over 6,000 of those people had required hospitalization, and of them 1,416 required treatment in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, 1,576 people had died of the disease, including 130 in the region served by Interior Health.
The median age of those who've died was 85; two-thirds of all deaths were of people aged 80 and older.