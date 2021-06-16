Kelowna's appeal among young people can be expected to offset the city's low fertility rate, accountants say.
The Thompson-Okanagan region has seen the fastest population growth in B.C. over the past five years, at 7.1%, the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. say in the group's Check-Up: Live, an annual report on demographic and housing affordability trends released Tuesday.
Much of the population increase was due to people moving here from other regions of B.C. and Canada.
And most of the 8,155 newcomers who arrived last year were between 25 and 54, not seniors, as is commonly believed.
"Enticed by the robust economy and excellent living conditions in our region, we have been able to increasingly attract residents from other parts of B.C. and Canada," said Karen Christiansen, a partner at the Kelowna office of MNP LLP, a national chartered accountancy firm.
"This is critical as natural grown is trending downward as our population continues to age," Christiansen said.
She referred to a recent article in The Daily Courier in which London, Ont. demographer Donn Kerr reported that Kelowna has Canada's second-lowest fertility rate, second only to Victoria.
The fertility rate, a projection of how many children a woman will give birth to over her lifetime based on current trends, in Kelowna is 1.12. The Canadian average is 1.47; just to sustain itself, a population needs a fertility rate of 2.1.
But Kelowna's appeal as a magnet for new arrivals is potentially at risk because of the high cost of housing, and its relative scarcity, Christiansen says.
While the Thompson-Okanagan's population rose by 53,113 people between 2016 and 2020, less than 20,000 new housing units were built. "It is encouraging to see that housing construction activity has picked up in recent years, but it is not keeping pace with population growth," she said.
And prices have skyrocketed, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the cost of a typical single-family home in Kelowna rising more than one-third between April 2020 and April 2021, to nearly $760,000.
"It's critical to encourage greater housing developments to help improve accessibility and affordability, for both local and future residents," Christiansen said.