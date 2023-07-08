Protecting a piece of paradise

One hundred and fifty-one acres of pristine Okanagan Lake waterfront land protected forever as a key wildlife corridor, or left to private development?
That’s the question a crowdfunding campaign launched by the B.C. Parks Foundation is hoping the people of the Okanagan and B.C. will answer by choosing to protect the land, southwest of Kelowna, a few kilometres from the end of Lakeshore Road and surrounded by Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.
The foundation says it has already raised most of the $4 million purchase price to buy the land, and if another $750,000 can be found by July 15, it will be protected instead of developed.
Foundation CEO Andy Day said in an email it’s a chance to protect a very special place for people who love the region and to help combat climate change and habitat loss for wildlife.
The land is untouched now but is zoned for development, Day said. Protecting untouched land now means the people of the Okanagan can enjoy it forever, and it becomes more and more special as the Okanagan continues to develop.
“If you love the Okanagan, this is your chance to give a little something back to keep it beautiful. I know there’s a lot of people asking for money and you may be feeling stretched, but anything you can do will make a difference,” he said. “You can do something real about climate change, wildlife loss, and human health by protecting this area. You have the unique opportunity to contribute to a lasting legacy, forever.”
People are often surprised that the Okanagan’s arid climate is so rich in species, and don’t realize how much biodiversity is found in the valley.
But there are few places in the world that have salmon, bears, cougars, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, badgers, and all the types of fish, birds, insects and plants, Day said.
“Some may be unfamiliar with the area, and some may take it for granted. There are unfortunately a lot of places in the world that have lost diversity of life because they didn’t know what they had until it was gone,” he said.
Of the 150 species found on the land, over a hundred are species at risk, Day said.
Once it’s purchased, the foundation makes sure the land is protected forever through agreements with key partners like B.C. Parks, local First Nations, and Okanagan conservation groups.
Purchasing the parcel would help support a larger campaign led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation program to create a wildlife corridor that runs 65 kilometres to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.
That corridor, in turn, is part of a larger vision to create a corridor all the way down into Washington state.
Sixty per cent of the world’s wildlife has disappeared since 1970 because of human development, the World Wildlife Fund said in a 2018 report.
Development in the Okanagan is steadily reducing and fragmenting low-elevation areas and cutting off the few pathways that remain for wildlife to move freely, Day added, and unless that changes wildlife will continue to be lost.
“It’s well established around the world now that if you want to protect wildlife they need corridors to move around,” said Day. “You can’t have little isolated pockets of protection. Protecting this special place would ensure the corridor remains intact for the many animals who use it.”
July 15 is the deadline in the purchase agreement with the current owner and the foundation has raised most of the $4 million purchase price though private funders including the Wilson 5 Foundation.
Now it’s counting on Okanagan and B.C. communities to put their hearts and wallets together to raise the remaining $750,000 before the July 15 deadline. It’s doable and within reach, Day said.
“It can happen because British Columbians seem to have a magic canoe,” said Day. “The canoe gets bigger as more people get in. It doesn’t matter the size, shape or colour of your paddle – everyone just gives what you can and somehow it all adds up. Everyone shares the same wonderful feeling of being a part of something great and lasting when we cross that finish line and protect another part of beautiful B.C., forever.”
Businesses, families and individuals can contribute. Go to bcparksfoundation.ca/projects/ parks-bank/okanagan-mountain-park to make a donation.