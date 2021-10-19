Stand down. Again.
There will be no official Remembrance Day service in Kelowna for the second consecutive year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's very disappointing because we'd hoped to be back to a more normal type of service this year," John Cashin, president of the Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, said Tuesday.
Complying with various COVID-19 pandemic protocols, such as fencing the entire Cenotaph area in City Park and hiring extra security to check that everyone attending the service had a vaccination card, was just too costly, Cashin said.
"With the sound system and everything else, the cost would have been more than $15,000 and that's just not something we can afford right now.
"We've been in this pandemic for almost two years and our revenues have really taken a hit," he said.
Unlike last year, the Legion will not conduct an invitation-only Remembrance Day service a few days earlier in City Park and present it on their website on the morning of Nov. 11.
"We're not doing anything this year except having a very small outside service here at the Legion," he said.
A total of 240 men from Kelowna died in the First and Second World Wars.
The traditional poppy campaign, used to fund programs and services for veterans and their dependents, starts next weekend and the Legion is "desperately short" of volunteers able to take the donation boxes around to various businesses, Cashin said.
*Anyone who can deliver and collect the donation boxes is asked to call the poppy office at 250.762.2961