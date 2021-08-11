The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says at least six structures on four properties in the Bouleau Lake area on the west side of Okanagan Lake have sustained significant damage from the White Rock Lake wildfire.
COEOC and B.C. Wildfire Service officials flew over areas of the fire Tuesday afternoon and said they saw the damage from the air. A formal confirmation, however, will require inspectors on the ground to survey the damage and that cannot be done until it is safe to enter the area on foot.
In the meantime, EOC officials said they are attempting to contact the property owners.
The damaged structures are outside of the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection area and the area is currently under an evacuation order. The affected area is at the northern boundary of the regional district.
Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside fire chief, said his firefighters, along with firefighters from other departments, are working with BC Wildfire Service crews aiding with back burns along Westside Road.
“We are continuing to do work to help further protect homes in the Lower Killiney Beach area,” said Van Bruksvoort. “The team has laid over 800 feet of four-inch hose from a fireboat up Hodges Road to Blarney Place, supplying fire trucks, tenders and sprinkler systems placed throughout neighbourhoods."
Crews are also removing combustible material close to homes and that is something he said property owners who are on evacuation alert can also do.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART) has opened a temporary emergency animal shelter in Lake Country to house animals evacuated from their homes, along with the owners, as a result of the White Rock Lake fire.
In addition to the shelter, the CDART will assist with any animal-related concerns.
CDART is staffed by volunteers and there is no charge for its services.
The shelter is located at the Winfield Memorial Hall, 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fire evacuees needing help with their animals can contact CDART at 250-809-9589 or info@cdart.org.
Work is also continuing on a 50-kilometre contingency fire guard along the south flank of the fire, from Fintry to south of Chapperon Lake. The guard will be a secondary line should the fire move past the current network of forest roads and existing machine guards already set up to contain the fire.
The 56,000-hectare, out-of-control White Rock Lake fire stretches from south of Kamloops to west of Vernon and west of the north end of Okanagan Lake. It is burning on several fronts making the task of fighting it complicated.
It is being fought by 163 wildland and 138 structural firefighters. Sixteen helicopters, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and a wide variety of support and logistical staff are also being used in the round-the-clock firefighting effort.
The White Rock Lake fire is one of 262 wildfires burning in the province and one of 31 classified as a "fire of note" by the B.C. Wildfire Service. The blaze, first reported in mid-July, has prompted several evacuation orders and even more evacuation alerts as it has spread. It has already severely damaged the community of Monte Lake and has threatened several other small communities in the path of its flames.
Evacuated communities in the Central Okanagan regional district along Westside Road include Valley of the Sun, Killiney Beach, Ewings Landing and Westshore Estates. An evacuation order for the area between La Casa and Fintry was lifted earlier this week but the area remains on evacuation alert, with residents warned to be prepared to leave at short notice if necessary.