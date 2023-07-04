RCMP putting more boots on the ground

You’ve told the city in polls and surveys you want more police patrolling streets of Kelowna. And this summer, you’re going to see it, says the man in charge of community safety at City Hall.
“Heading into summer, you will see more police officers, bylaw officers, city commissionaires out on our roads, and especially in our downtown and in the Rutland area, including officers on foot and on bike,” Darren Caul told a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week.
A labour shortage affected Kelowna’s ability to boost police numbers last year, but that’s resolved now, he said.
“Policing was not immune to those labour challenges,” Caul said after his speech, “so RCMP’s ability to staff positions was particularly low one year ago. We have worked very, very hard as a city with RCMP and their most senior people in British Columbia, as well as the provincial government, to push them to increase the number of police officers that are in our city.
“So as we enter into summer this year, we have more police officers for our chief to deploy this summer than last summer and they are in a much better position to have that visible presence out on our streets.”
Kelowna now has 228 RCMP officers, 45 more than in 2018, according to a slide presentation. Staff and bylaw officer numbers have also increased, Caul said.
“It’s our expectation that you will see more police on foot and bike than you have before,” he said.
In a presentation to city council recently, Supt. Kara Triance said officer leaves will be limited, resources will be pulled in from other detachments and lessons learned from last summer will be implemented.
“So we are prepared and ready should we need to respond to an emergency.”
But it’s not just more officers that will help keep a lid on crime. New programs are actually working, Caul said.
Enhanced efforts to target prolific offenders have been launched under new provincial policies.
“We’re optimistic that this is going to help reduce our crime severity index as we target specific and repeat offenders,” Triance told council.
Ah yes, the crime severity index.
Statistics Canada releases it in the middle of the summer. It’s never kind to Kelowna and it won’t make us look good again this year, said Caul,.
A decline in the property crime rate in the first quarter of this year is encouraging, Caul said, but won’t be reflected in the index. Triance’s report to council showed a 32.8 per cent drop in break-ins in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time period in 2022.
Property crimes are big part of the attention-getting crime rate. Caul said there was a drop when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, but the rate rose as pandemic protocols loosened. “It was our collective frustration that resulted in us leading the way provincially on a significant advocacy agenda around prolific property offenders,” he said. “And this work has directly influenced a number of tangible initiatives provincially and even federally in recent weeks. And these I’m very optimistic will make a positive difference in our community.”
Two new programs launched last week. A bike valet program downtown will allow people to park their bikes in a supervised area. A youth officer program will see officers on foot and bike patrol connecting with youth downtown and in Rutland.
The crime severity report “based on that 2022 data before we started to see some improvements will unfortunately read similar to the headlines of last year,” said Caul. “It presents a very skewed and unfair picture of our city.”
Caul told chamber members the city hears their concerns.
“We hear your frustrations, and the impact that crime has personally and on your businesses and we share in those frustrations relating to crime in our community. But just know that we are working to address those issues,” he said. “We are among the first (cities) within Canada to develop a community safety plan.”
The five-year plan lists five priority areas and 30 action items, he said.
“The plan is particularly focused on prevention and earlier intervention to reduce crime in the future,” Caul said.
Questions that followed his speech focused on homelessness, addictions, mental health and graffiti.
A chamber skeptic might think members would complain about the effects of crime and homelessness on their businesses, but at this event they wanted to know about services, programs and housing available for those in need, and how they can be improved.
Caul noted the the homeless population has risen.
Roughly 250 people live outdoors compared to 100 a year ago and about 50 the year before that. Rutland averages 25 people sheltering outdoors up from 10 a year ago.
The homeless population is as diverse as those who live in homes, Caul said.
A program addressing homelessness with the Gospel Mission will be announced soon, he said.
Caul had some interesting things to say about drug decriminalization and social media during the Q&A and a media scrum afterward.
Decriminalization has created concerns police will be powerless to stop open drug use in public parks.
“On Jan. 29, our province adopted a policy of decriminalization. I’m not going to say we have seen a rapid increase. The sky doesn’t seem to have fallen in terms of an increase in open drug use, but we are seeing some of that,” he said.
Social media makes it challenging to get accurate crime news to the public.
“Obviously, social media has drastically changed how people are getting their information and that comes with potential benefits and potential risks, and one of the challenges is when people are circulating erroneous information and then people are irresponsibly or irrationally acting on erroneous information. That’s a real risk.”
Caul joined the city in 2019. He’s had a long career in public safety and community crime prevention, earning a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice in 2009.