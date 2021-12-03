With one month remaining in the calendar year, the Okanagan real estate market is closing in on $10 billion worth of residential transactions in 2021 – more than double its pre-pandemic total.
Data released this week by Association of Interior Realtors shows $6 billion in deals in the Central Okanagan through November, plus $1.8 billion in the North Okanagan and $1.9 billion the South Okanagan, for a total of $9.7 billion.
That compares to $6.1 billion for the same 11-month period of 2020 and about $4 billion for same part of 2019.
Transaction values have increased much quicker than the overall number of sales, thanks to rising prices.
That’s readily apparent in the Central Okanagan, where the price of a benchmark single-family home reached 979,000 in November, up 33% year-over-year.
In the North Okanagan, a benchmark home traded for $704,000, up 31%, and in the South Okanagan it changed hands for $698,000, up 41%.
Putting even more pressure on prices, the number of active residential listings across the region in November tallied 3,574, down 39% on a year-over-year basis.
The overall number of sales was also down slightly in November on a month-over-month and year-over-year basis.
“It is typical as we approach the holiday season to see residential sales slowdown within the real estate market. The lack of homes available for purchase is certainly adding to the slowdown,” said association president Kim Heizmann in a press release. “As we have seen, there has been a persistent drought of inventory in the market all year as new listings are just not coming on to market quick enough to meet demand.”
So far this year, residential properties in the Central Okanagan have taken an average of 46 days to sell, compared to 77 in the same portion of 2020.
The average in the North Okanagan was 64 days, down from 97, and in the South Okanagan was 77 days, down from 106.