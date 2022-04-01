Peachland appears headed toward its fourth set of traffic lights and slower speed limits, but a concrete median to reduce head-on crashes isn't under consideration.
The planned signalization of the Highway 97-Trepanier Bench Road corner is referenced in a letter to the town from Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.
“Ministry staff will meet with you this summer to review the design improvements for the intersection of Highway 97 and Trepanier Bench Road,” Fleming writes in the March 16 letter, attached to the agenda for next Tuesday’s council meeting.
His response came five months after town officials sent him a letter outlining their interests and concerns about the future transportation plans for the town of 5,500 people.
Peachland has the only two-lane stretch of Highway 97 from north of Vernon to Penticton. Town officials and many members of the community favour construction of a bypass around Peachland rather than the addition of two more lanes to the existing alignment.
The government has studied possible bypass routes. But it has also said current and forecast traffic volumes will not warrant either a full four-landing of the highway or construction of a bypass until at least 2040.
“Our community continues to have serious concerns about any proposals for a four-lane highway through Peachland,” Mayor Cindy Fortin wrote in the October letter to Fleming. “Council maintains that this option is neither a viable nor a sustainable long-term solution for the scale and nature of our community, nor the best solution for highway users.”
But the ministry has no plans to install a concrete centre median along Highway 97 on Drought Hill, which the town believes would help to reduce the number and severity of accidents in that area.
The town would also like more street lights installed along the Highway 97 corridor, with Fortin saying the route is “extremely dark” at night and a contributing factor to crashes.
Specific details on what highway changes will occur, and when, are expected to be announced in August.