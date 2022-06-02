The builder of a new high-rise on city-owned land in downtown Kelowna says he hoped work would have started by now on the project.
But Greg Appelt says construction has been delayed by design revisions, driven by community input, that have increased the height of the building from 13 to 25 storeys and made it a much more slender structure.
And he’s rejecting suggestions from a local group that the company’s “bait-and-switch” plan was always to build a taller tower on the former site of the Kelowna RCMP detachment, at 350 Doyle Ave.
“We are concerned about the misleading statements that have been put forward,” Greg Appelt, president of Appelt Properties, said in a Thursday release.
The company was chosen by the city in 2019, after bid invitations were extended to various development firms, to build an all-rental tower on the property. The city specified a height limit of 13 storeys.
The first proposal was for a 316-unit building, stretching between the lot’s north and south boundaries. That prompted complaints from residents of the nearby Madison mid-rise condo building and from businesses located in the adjacent Innovation Centre about blocked views of Okanagan Lake.
“Given the community input - and following third reading for the rezoning - we reluctantly recognized that a redesign would be necessary for the community to fully embrace the project,” Appelt says.
For the last six months, at a cost of several hundred thousand dollars, the design has been revised to the taller, more slender tower with 259 suites now being proposed, Appelt says. With a surge in construction costs recently, the project will end up being more expensive than initially proposed, he says.
“The revised design came about in direct response to the neighbourhood/community feedback we received on our original design, one that we had spent significant time and effort on and that we had hoped to be building by now,” Appelt said.
The Kelowna Legacy Group, fronted by homebuilder Les Bellamy, earlier this week suggested Appelt Properties always hoped to build a taller tower on the site. The group suggested the company had engaged in “bait-and-switch” tactics and called for the city to cancel its agreement with the firm and invite other companies to re-submit building proposals.
Since the proposed taller tower does run counter to the 13-storey height limit specified by the city for the property, city council would have to approve a height variance for the project to proceed. The matter is expected to be on a council agenda sometime in July.
Bellamy has been a frequent critic of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, who along with all council members is up for re-election in October. Appelt describes Bellamy as “the voice of an anonymous special interest group with unclear intentions”.