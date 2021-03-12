The city should make it easier for Kelowna residents to build carriage homes, council will hear Monday.
And fourplexes should be allowed on about 70 additional properties near Kelowna General Hospital, municipal planners say.
The proposals are among measures aimed at increasing residential density in certain areas to take greater advantage of established infrastructure such as water and sewer lines and parks.
Eliminating the necessity of a rezoning process for carriage homes would make it "easier and more affordable" for property owners to build one of these secondary structures on their land, staff say.
More four-plexes are proposed for the following streets near the hospital: Aberdeen Burnett, Glenwood, and Woodlawn. A few years ago, council started allowing four-plexes on standard, 50-foot wide lots in select downtown areas.
A city review found allowing the fourplexes, which are held to a higher design standard than is normally the case, have been a popular addition to the urban landscape and encountered little opposition.
There's also a proposal from staff to create a new city staff-level committee. Called the Advisory Design Committee, its aim is to "improve the urban and architectural design" of proposals submitted to council for consideration.