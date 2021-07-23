Three people signed petitions against plans to build a new library in West Kelowna.
More than 16,700 people, representing 10% of voters in the Central Okanagan, would have had to sign petitions to prevent the project going forward.
Voter consent must be obtained whenever a local government in B.C. plans to engage in long-term borrowing.
A referendum is one option, but a so-called alternate approval process is usually used, as was the case here. There was a one-month window to sign petitions.
The regional district of Central Okanagan will now borrow up to $8 million on behalf of the Okanagan Regional Library for the new West Kelowna branch.
It will be constructed as part off a complex including a new West Kelowna city hall at the south-east corner of Dobbin Road and Old Okanagan Highway in downtown Westbank.