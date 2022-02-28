A 24-year-old female security guard at UBC Okanagan has died of a result of injuries she sustained early Saturday morning.
A man who had been working at the university was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is in hospital, police said Monday.
“He remains in hospital and is possibly facing murder charges,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a Monday release.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers at this time,” Lobb said.
Police say the assault took place at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in a university building.
A man who police said was “working at the university” was arrested. In the initial news release, they said there was no continuing risk to public safety.
“We are devastated that something like this would happen on our campus. My heart and my thoughts, and those of everyone at UBCO, go to the family,” UBCO vice-principal Lesley Cormack said in a statement.
“All of our security personnel are deeply valued members of our campus community. They work tirelessly everyday to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and to be a welcoming, friendly and reassuring face when help is needed,” Cormack said.