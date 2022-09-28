Top administrators in the Kelowna school system received the same salary last school year as they did in 2020 due to a provincially-mandated pay freeze.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal's salary remained at $242,000, while chief financial officer Ryan Stierman was paid $206,000.
But total compensation for Kaardal and other top administrators did rise slightly, because of increases to non-salary items such as dental and health benefits.
In August 2020, the government directed school boards not to increase the pay for top administrators. However, teacher salaries as specified under collective agreements have continued to rise.
The top pay for a Kelowna teacher in a public school has risen from $91,000 on July 1, 2019 to $95,700 this past July, when the contract expired. The union that represents B.C. teachers and the government have been in contract talks but there's been no announcement of an agreement.
"We appreciate the positive working relationship we have with the B.C. Teachers' Federation and look forward to continuing the work at the bargaining table," states the most recent update from the B.C. Public School Employers' Association, which represents the government.
The government has reached tentative deals with other unions whose members work in B.C. public schools but details of those agreements have not been released yet.