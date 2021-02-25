Ambulances in the Vernon area are the first in B.C. to be equipped with portable electrocardiogram machines.
The devices allow for an immediate assessment of electrical activity in the heart of a patient who is experiencing chest pain.
If a determination is made the person is experiencing the most serious form of heart attack, the ambulance will go directly to Kelowna General Hospital rather than Vernon Jubilee Hospital, as is currently the case.
"Time is of the essence, and transport of the patient to the most appropriate receiving facility is critical," states a Thursday release from the VJH Foundation, whose donors provided for the purchase of the portable ECG units.
Within the first hour of the onset of heart attack symptoms, patients can lose about 50% of their available heart muscle, says Trevor Campbell, a paramedic practice educator with the B.C. Emergency Health Services. Within three hours, the muscle loss can be as high as two-thirds, he says.
Currently, heart attack patients in the North Okanagan must be taken to VJH for an ECG assessment. If necessary, their condition is stabilized and then they are sent to KGH where there are more advanced treatment facilities.
It's expected that one or two heart attack patients every week in the North Okanagan will be routed to Kelowna instead of Vernon as a result of the new system, said Dr. Danie Roux, head of medicine at VJH.
Once the portable ECGs are deployed into Vernon-area ambulances expectations are they'll be added to emergency vehicles elsewhere.
"(We) will review the roll out of the program and paramedic training as we go, with the intention to expand into neighbouring communities in the Okanagan," Sarah Morris, media relations manager for B.C. Emergency Health Services, wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.