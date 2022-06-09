The Speculation and Vacancy Tax has generated $12.8 million for the provincial government from owners of properties in the Central Okanagan.
That’s about five percent of total SVT revenues of $231 since the controversial tax, which applies to unoccupied or seasonally occupied homes, was introduced in 2018.
In the same three year period, B.C. Housing has spent $178 million on housing initiatives in the Central Okanagan, according to a new report on the tax’s scope and effectiveness.
The NDP government hails the tax as an important revenue-generator that also boosts the number of homes available for rent and helps to moderate rents.
“The tax is working to keep homes available in the middle of a housing crisis instead of them being left empty by speculators,” Minister of Finance Selina Robinson said in a Thursday release.
But the Liberal Opposition says the tax is an unfair penalty on people who already pay property taxes and dismisses the idea it has helped to moderate house prices.
“Twenty-five percent of the cost of every new home or condominium is made up of government fees and taxes and it hasn’t made homes more affordable,” Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon told the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver in an interview in March.
The tax is applied at the rate of 0.5% of a home’s assessed value for properties owned by British Columbians and other Canadians. The rate is two percent for properties owned by foreigners.
In the Central Okanagan, the SVT applies in Kelowna and West Kelowna but not in Lake Country, Peachland, or the surrounding rural areas. Greater Kelowna is the only area outside the Lower Mainland, Nanaimo, and greater Victoria where the tax applies.
In 2016/2017, 0.5% of condos in Kelowna were owned by non-residents. In 2020, the comparable figure was 0.3%, say the study authors, Tsur Somerville and Jake Wetzel.
In the similarly sized city of Saskatoon, where there is no tax comparable to the SVT, 0.2% of condos are owned by non-residents, Somerville and Wetzel say.